Ferland (concussion) is not expected to travel with the Canucks on their two-game road trip to Chicago and Winnipeg.

Ferland is on injured reserve but is eligible to return after having missed three games. If he doesn't travel, his first chance to return would be Sunday versus the Devils. However, concussions typically don't have a set timeline, so Ferland should be considered out indefinitely until he can take contact in practice sessions.