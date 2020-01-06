Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Not traveling with team for now
Ferland (upper body) won't travel with the team for Tuesday's game versus Tampa Bay, but he could join the Canucks at some point during the five-game road trip.
Ferland is eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve at any point, but he'll likely miss at least two more games. The 27-year-old winger is nearing a return at the very least.
