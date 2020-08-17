Ferland (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's Game 3 tilt against the Blues, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
There's still no update on Ferland who left the bubble due to an unknown injury. Unless he returned over the weekend to begin his self-quarantine unannounced, it's safe to rule him out for Monday's Game 4 contest as well.
