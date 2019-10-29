Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Pair of helpers Monday
Ferland registered two assists and three hits in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.
Ferland set up his linemates Brandon Sutter and Josh Leivo for their goals in the contest. The feisty winger is up to five points and 30 hits in 11 appearances while skating in a bottom-six role.
