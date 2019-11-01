Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Placed on IR
The Canucks placed Ferland (upper body) on injured reserve Friday.
Ferland is on his way back to Vancouver to be evaluated by the Canucks' training staff, but his placement on IR suggests the team is already anticipating that he'll miss extended time. The 27-year-old winger will miss his team's next three games at a minimum, but a more clear-cut timetable for his recovery should be established in the coming days.
