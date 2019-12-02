Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Put on injured reserve
Ferland (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
This is just a procedural move, as Ferland's placement is retroactive to his last appearance back on Oct. 30. Ferland will be eligible to return as soon as he's ready to play, though the winger is yet to go through a full contact practice.
