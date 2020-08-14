Ferland (undisclosed) will not suit up for Friday's Game 2 contest against St. Louis.
Ferland has now missed four straight games with his mystery injury and it's unclear when he'll be available to return. Because he left the bubble for injury-related reasons, he'll still need to self-quarantine before he's available to join the team.
