Ferland (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's Game 1 showdown with Vegas, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Ferland has now missed nine straight games and it doesn't appear that he's very close to returning. Before he returns to play, he'll need to self-quarantine upon rejoining the Edmonton bubble.
