Ferland (illness) was back on the ice for Tuesday's practice session, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Ferland figures to be a near lock for the Canucks' top line, in addition to the No. 1 power-play unit. Playing alongside youngster Elias Pettersson could set Ferland up to top the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old should be a top-end fantasy option in nearly all formats even if he won't quite reach elite status.