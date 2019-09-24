Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Returns to practice
Ferland (illness) was back on the ice for Tuesday's practice session, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Ferland figures to be a near lock for the Canucks' top line, in addition to the No. 1 power-play unit. Playing alongside youngster Elias Pettersson could set Ferland up to top the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old should be a top-end fantasy option in nearly all formats even if he won't quite reach elite status.
