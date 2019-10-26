Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Sends assist
Ferland produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Ferland's helper came on Jake Virtanen's goal in the second period. It's the winger's third point in 10 games this year, to go with 27 hits and 13 shots on goal. Ferland hasn't topped 10 minutes in his last three appearances, and hasn't exceeded 15 minutes since the season opener. The 27-year-old already has limited fantasy value in standard formats -- a demotion to the bottom six would reduce his effectiveness even more.
More News
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Slow start to year•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Returns to practice•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Sidelined with illness•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Latches on with Vancouver•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Bags helper in return to action•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.