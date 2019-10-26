Ferland produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Ferland's helper came on Jake Virtanen's goal in the second period. It's the winger's third point in 10 games this year, to go with 27 hits and 13 shots on goal. Ferland hasn't topped 10 minutes in his last three appearances, and hasn't exceeded 15 minutes since the season opener. The 27-year-old already has limited fantasy value in standard formats -- a demotion to the bottom six would reduce his effectiveness even more.