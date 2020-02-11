Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Sent down for conditioning
Ferland (upper body) was sent to AHL Utica for a conditioning stint Tuesday.
Ferland spent a week with AHL Utica earlier this month on a conditioning stint but wasn't yet healthy enough to suit up for a game. This should rule him out for Wednesday's game against Chicago while he looks to get back to game-shape in the minors.
