Ferland (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Ferland met with a specialist Thursday, and his injury is severe enough to keep him out until Jan. 4 against the Rangers at the earliest. The 27-year-old has accrued five points through 14 games this year, as he's already missed 17 contests due to a concussion. The Canucks will be afforded $3.5 million in cap relief during Ferland's absence.