Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Sidelined with illness
Ferland has been dealing with an illness and hasn't been able to skate the past three days, Jeff Paterson of TSN reports.
Consider the wing day-to-day for now, but the hope is that Ferland can lace them up for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Senators. Look for more updates to come over the next few days.
