Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Slow start to year
Ferland has just one point through five games this season
Ferland averaging just 12:51 of ice time per game. He has one assist on the year, and has since been demoted from the top line. The Canucks and poolies who drafted Ferland were likely hoping for more production out of the fiery winger. His value may be low now, but there is time for him to get going.
