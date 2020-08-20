Ferland (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
There's been no reports of Ferland returning to the Edmonton bubble after leaving with an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old should be considered out indefinitely until it is reported he has returned and he is in the process of his mandatory self-quarantine.
