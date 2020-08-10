Ferland (undisclosed) remains unfit to play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Blues per coach Travis Green.

Ferland missed the entire play-in series with Minnesota after leaving Edmonton to work on his recovery at home. It's been an injury-riddled campaign for the winger, as he has played in just four of the Canucks' last 61 contests. When in the lineup, the 27-year-old managed five points, 15 shots and 40 hits in 14 games this year.