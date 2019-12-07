Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Will return Saturday
Ferland (concussion) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Sabres, Sportsnet 650 reports.
Ferland has only appeared in 12 games thus far due to injury but will make his 13th Saturday. Ferland was taken off the power-play unit a few games before leaving with an injury, so he may not hold a ton of fantasy value upon his return. Still, the winger owns five points through 12 games, making him an option in deeper formats.
