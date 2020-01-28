Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Won't return Wednesday
Coach Travis Green said after Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues that he doesn't expect Ferland (upper body) to travel to San Jose ahead of Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Ferland hasn't quite made enough progress in his recovery from the upper-body injury to resume playing, so it sounds like his absence will extend into February. The winger has been on long-term injured reserve since mid-December.
