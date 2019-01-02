Canucks' Mike McKenna: Dealt to Vancouver
The Senators traded McKenna, Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Canucks in exchange for Anders Nilsson and Darren Archibald on Wednesday.
With Craig Anderson (concussion) out indefinitely, the Senators are in desperate need of goaltending help, and McKenna simply isn't cutting it, having compiled a 1-4-1 record while posting a 3.96 GAA and .897 save percentage in 10 appearances, a sub-par performance which likely prompted Ottawa to make this trade to bring in Anders Nilsson. For the time being, McKenna will serve as Jacob Markstrom's backup, but that may change if the Canucks decide to promote Thatcher Demko.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...