The Senators traded McKenna, Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Canucks in exchange for Anders Nilsson and Darren Archibald on Wednesday.

With Craig Anderson (concussion) out indefinitely, the Senators are in desperate need of goaltending help, and McKenna simply isn't cutting it, having compiled a 1-4-1 record while posting a 3.96 GAA and .897 save percentage in 10 appearances, a sub-par performance which likely prompted Ottawa to make this trade to bring in Anders Nilsson. For the time being, McKenna will serve as Jacob Markstrom's backup, but that may change if the Canucks decide to promote Thatcher Demko.