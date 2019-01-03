McKenna was waived by the Canucks on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Canucks acquired McKenna from the Senators via a trade Wednesday. He's posted a weak 1-4-1 record to go along with a 3.96 GAA and .897 save percentage over 10 games this season, and him being waived suggests that he may have been a simple throw-in asset in order for the Senators to be able to acquire fellow goalie Anders Nilsson and skater Darren Archibald. Thatcher Demko, a highly touted goalie prospect, could be on his way up to Vancouver in the near future.