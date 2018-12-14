Canucks' Mitch Eliot: Inks entry-level deal with Canucks
Eliot signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Friday.
Eliot has been highly productive in the OHL this season, racking up seven goals and 27 points in 32 appearances, but he projects to be more of a stay-at-home defenseman at the NHL level. The Michigan State University product will likely receive an invite to next year's training camp, but he'll almost certainly spend the majority of the campaign continuing to develop with the Canucks' AHL affiliate.
