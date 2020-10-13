Schmidt was traded from Vegas to Vancouver in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick Monday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The Canucks were able to take advantage of Vegas' tight cap situation after the team signed Alex Pietrangelo on Monday. Schmidt scored 31 points in 59 games last season, his third straight season with at least 30 points. The Minnesota native should be a strong, top-four minutes eater with Vancouver as he was with the Golden Knights.