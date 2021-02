Schmidt scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Schmidt scored just 37 seconds after J.T. Miller restored the Canucks' two-goal advantage. The tally was Schmidt's second of the year. The rearguard has just four points in 20 appearances this year after three consecutive 30-point campaigns with Vegas. He's added 33 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating -- the 29-year-old is known for being a solid defender.