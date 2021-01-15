Schmidt scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.
Schmidt got the Canucks on the board with his second-period marker. The 29-year-old defenseman has opened his scoring account with his new team. He's also added five blocked shots and three shots on net in two games. Schmidt is a decent depth option for fantasy managers, but Quinn Hughes' power-play prowess will reduce how effective Schmidt can be offensively.
