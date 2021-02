Schmidt posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Schmidt relayed between Elias Pettersson and goal-scorer Bo Horvat at 1:06 of the first period. It's been a difficult February for Schmidt, who has just two points in 12 games this month. Overall, the 29-year-old has five points, 34 blocked shots, 36 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in 23 outings.