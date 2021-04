Schmidt recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Schmidt set up Brandon Sutter's shorthanded empty-net goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Schmidt wasn't able to return Sunday when the Canucks resumed their season, but he only missed one game before clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Schmidt has 12 points, 48 blocked shots, 58 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 38 contests.