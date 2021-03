Schmidt provided a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Jets.

Schmidt opened the scoring 8:28 into the game when his one-timer from the point ricocheted off the stick of Winnipeg forward Andrew Copp. He also added a helper on J.T. Miller's goal just 16 seconds later for his first multi-point performance as a Canuck. Schmidt now has three goals and four assists through 25 games.