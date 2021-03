Schmidt picked up an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Schmidt has started March with three points in his last three games. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 36 blocked shots, 39 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 27 contests overall. Schmidt has averaged 45 seconds less per game than he did with the Golden Knights last year, which has likely contributed partially to his suppressed scoring rate.