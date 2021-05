Schmidt notched an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Schmidt set up Jayce Hawryluk's tally at 12:22 of the first period. That goal chased Mikko Koskinen from the game and ultimately stood as the game-winner. Schmidt is up to 15 points, 70 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 47 contests this year. He's been more of a defensive option than a scoring threat in 2020-21.