Schmidt provided an assist, seven shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Schmidt and two-goal scorer Brock Boeser led the Canucks with seven shots each. Schmidt also the lone helper on Boeser's empty-netter to seal the win. The 29-year-old Schmidt is up to three points with a plus-4 rating, 21 shots on net and 20 blocks through 11 games in his first year with the Canucks.