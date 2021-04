Schmidt scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Schmidt opened the scoring at 1:43 of the first period. The 29-year-old defenseman has two points in the last three games. He's struggled a bit on offense this year with only 13 points, 63 shots on net and a plus-1 rating 40 appearances. He reached the 30-point mark in all three years he played in Vegas, but he's had to settle for a reduced role with the Canucks.