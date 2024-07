Smithpenned a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Monday.

Smith has just 14 games of NHL experience, all with the Coyotes, but has primarily served as a minor-league option. Selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old center will be hard-pressed to break into the Opening Night roster for Vancouver. Instead, expect Smith to spend the bulk of the 2024-25 season with AHL Abbotsford.