Canucks' Nic Dowd: Pots first goal against former team

Dowd scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's loss to the Kings.

While it was cool to see Dowd find twine against his former team, the fourth-line sniper hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Nov.18 against Florida and has managed just two points in 25 games on the season. His 24 PIM and decent shooting ability could make him of value in some very deep leagues, but he isn't worth owning in most fantasy settings.