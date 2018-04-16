Canucks' Nic Dowd: Struggles to find ice time throughout 2017-18

Dowd played in 56 games during the 2017-18 season, scoring three goals and adding an assist while averaging 10:32 of ice time.

The press box was a popular designation for Dowd during the season, but after the calendar year he was able to play in 31 of the last 43 games. Logging bottom six minutes usually doesn't translate to many points given the lack of opportunities, but Dowd does boast a two-way game and good passing ability, and is just a year removed from posting 22 points in 70 games in his first full season in the NHL for Los Angeles. Dowd is set to be a free agent, but although he should be able to earn a contract for 2018-19, it seems unlikely he'll slot into the top six in Vancouver or with a new team.