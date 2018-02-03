Canucks' Nic Dowd: Subbing in Saturday
Dowd will tag into the lineup Saturday night against the visiting Lightning.
Dowd will be deployed as a reinforcement option with Sam Gagner (concussion) feeling better, but not quite ready for the next contest. You won't see fantasy owners rushing to pick up Dowd, as he's only fashioned 24 career points between the Kings and Canucks since arriving in LA for the 2015-16 campaign.
