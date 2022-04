Petan notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Petan had the secondary helper on Oliver Ekman-Larsson's first-period tally. The goal came late in the man advantage -- Petan typically doesn't see much power-play time. The 27-year-old has just two assists, 19 shots on net, six hits and four PIM through 16 outings this season.