Tolopilo stopped 21 of 24 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Tolopilo suffered the first defeat of his NHL career, though he still had a decent performance. The Canucks are playing on a back-to-back Saturday, so it's uncertain if the 25-year-old will remain between the pipes. Right now, the Canucks are without Thatcher Demko (lower body) and Kevin Lankinen (personal), though there's a scenario in which Lankinen might return to the lineup to face Los Angeles.