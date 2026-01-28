Tolopilo gave up two goals on 27 shots in relief of Kevin Lankinen in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Tolopilo was able to stabilize things after Lankinen was pulled just 5:55 into the game with the Canucks down 3-1. Both goals Tolopilo allowed came on San Jose power plays. For the season, Tolopilo is 2-3-0 with a 3.72 GAA and an .887 save percentage in seven appearances. He's been alternating between the NHL and AHL, sharing the backup role in Vancouver with Jiri Patera, so it's unclear if Tolopilo will see enough time or perform well enough to warrant consideration in fantasy.