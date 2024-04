Tolopilo was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Tolopilo went 20-13-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 35 outings for Abbotsford this season. He'll serve as the No. 3 goalie for the Canucks while Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) is out.