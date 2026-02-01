default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tolopilo made 39 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Tolopilo was outstanding -- he even stoned sniper Auston Matthews on a penalty shot in the third period. He was coming off a shutout over the Ducks on Thursday, so yet another strong performance may earn Tolopilo more starts.

More News