Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Busy man in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolopilo made 39 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Tolopilo was outstanding -- he even stoned sniper Auston Matthews on a penalty shot in the third period. He was coming off a shutout over the Ducks on Thursday, so yet another strong performance may earn Tolopilo more starts.
More News
-
Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Expected to face Toronto•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Perfect, but no shutout•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: First goalie off Thursday•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Allows two goals in relief outing•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Called up from minors•
-
Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Dropped to AHL•