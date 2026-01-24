default-cbs-image
Tolopilo was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

The Canucks sent Jiri Patera to Abbotsford in a corresponding move. Tolopilo saw action in six NHL games before his demotion, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.97 GAA and an .881 save percentage.

