Canucks' Nikita Tolopilo: Called up from minors
Tolopilo was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.
The Canucks sent Jiri Patera to Abbotsford in a corresponding move. Tolopilo saw action in six NHL games before his demotion, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.97 GAA and an .881 save percentage.
