Tolopilo was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Tolopilo will switch places with Jiri Patera, who was returned to the minors in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old Tolopilo has yet to get into an NHL game this year, instead posting a 1-3-1 record and .901 save percentage in five outings with Abbotsford. If Tolopilo remains on the roster, he could make his season debut versus the Sharks or Kings on Friday or Saturday, respectively.