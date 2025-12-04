Tolopilo was recalled from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions Thursday.

Tolopilo was designated as non-roster Monday while tending to a personal matter, but he was activated Wednesday and will join the NHL club a day later. Tolopilo should serve as Kevin Lankinen's backup during his time with Vancouver. Tolopilo has made two starts for Vancouver this year, going 1-1-0 with a 3.56 GAA and .892 save percentage.