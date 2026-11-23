Tolopilo stopped seven of 11 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Chicago came out firing, and Tolopilo was done after Dominic Toninato scored at 12:44 of the first period. The Canucks are searching for answers in the crease, but Tolopilo probably won't be the one to provide them, even as Kevin Lankinen has struggled mightily and Leevi Merilainen has worn down under a heavy workload. Tolopilo has given up six goals on 48 shots over his two NHL outings this season. The Canucks are set for a road trip next, beginning in Detroit on Wednesday, but it's not clear if they'll carry three goalies for the trip.