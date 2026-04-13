Tolopilo stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Tolopilo ended a six-game losing streak with this performance. The 26-year-old still had some trouble against the Ducks' top forwards, with Cutter Gauthier scoring twice and Leo Carlsson adding the other goal. Tolopilo is now up to 6-11-2 with a 3.61 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. The Canucks have two games left on the schedule -- Tuesday at home versus the Kings and Thursday in Edmonton. Despite the win Sunday, Tolopilo is nothing more than a desperation option for fantasy managers in those last two games, should he get the start in either game.