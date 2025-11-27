Tolopilo stopped 37 of 41 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

It wasn't easy or pretty, but Tolopilo was just good enough for the Canucks to get the win. This was his first NHL start of the season, and he could be with the big club at least as long as both Thatcher Demko (lower body) and Kevin Lankinen (personal) are unavailable. Tolopilo should get at least one more start during this road trip, either in San Jose on Friday or in Los Angeles on Saturday. Jiri Patera will likely get the other start in that back-to-back set.