Tolopilo is expected to start at home against Toronto on Saturday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Tolopilo has a 3-3-0 record, 3.22 GAA and .903 save percentage in eight appearances in 2025-26. He stopped all 32 shots he faced in Vancouver's 2-0 victory over Anaheim, but he missed a bit of time after being pulled by a concussion spotter, so he didn't record the shutout. Toronto has struggled with a 1-5-2 record over its past eight games, though the Leafs are set to get back William Nylander (groin) on Saturday.