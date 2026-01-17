Tolopilo will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Saturday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Kevin Lankinen is a little under the weather, but he will serve as Tolopilo's backup. The 25-year-old Tolopilo has a 2-2-0 record at the NHL level this campaign while surrendering 15 goals on 142 shots in five appearances. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league with 3.31 goals per game this season, but loses some offensive firepower with Leon Draisaitl (personal) unavailable to play.