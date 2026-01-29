Tolopilo was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Ducks.

Tolopilo has made just seven appearances for the Canucks this season, going 2-3-0 with a 3.72 GAA in his limited opportunities. With Thatcher Demko (hip) done for the year, the 25-year-old Tolopilo should see significantly more starts the rest of the way, though Kevin Lankinen remains the No. 1 option in Vancouver.