Tolopilo will start at home versus the Wild on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Tolopilo will start the second half of a back-to-back after Kevin Lankinen was in goal for a 4-1 loss to the Mammoth on Friday. This will be a tough task for Tolopilo, who may struggle to get goal support. The Wild have scored 13 goals over their last six games, but they are 4-1-1 in that span.